Biden announces new actions as gun violence surges across U.S.

The Biden administration will crack down on illegal flow of guns, help prosecutors bring cases against those using "ghost guns" -- unserialized and untraceable firearms -- to commit crimes, and pursue unlawful gun sellers, among other things, according to the White House.

Biden paid a visit to New York City on Thursday afternoon, where he called for more funding for community policing and law enforcement agencies.

"The answer is not to abandon our streets," said the U.S. president during an event at the headquarters of the City of New York Police Department in Lower Manhattan.