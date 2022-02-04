UN chief voices concern over civilian casualties in U.S. raid on IS leader

Asked for the secretary-general's comment on the U.S. operation in Syria against al-Qurayshi, Farhan Haq, Guterres' deputy spokesman, said: "We've taken note of the announcement by the U.S. president of the death of Abu Ibrahim al-Qurayshi, the leader of Da'esh. We note with concern reports of civilian casualties."

Da'esh is the Arabic acronym of the IS terrorist group.

"We continue to call on all the parties to take all necessary measures to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure in line with their obligations under international humanitarian law," said Haq.

In the case of trying to determine responsibility for casualties from attack, it would be important to have an investigation, he said.