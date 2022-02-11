NK issue at pivotal moment: nuclear envoy

Following their meetings, the three officials will also accompany their foreign ministers, who are set to hold three-way ministerial meetings on Saturday in Hawaii.



Dealing with North Korea’s missile launch and expanding trilateral cooperation in tackling various issues are expected to be on the table at the meeting between South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.



Blinken stressed that the upcoming meeting in Hawaii is another opportunity to drive the trilateral collaboration among the US, South Korea and Japan forward.



“We’ve been spending a lot of time –- Deputy Secretary Sherman and myself –- on trilateral collaboration among the United States, Japan, and Republic of Korea,” Blinken told the press on Wednesday en route to Melbourne as part of his week-long trip to the Asia-Paciic region. “This is another opportunity to drive that forward. There is a very broad common agenda that we have, of course, starting with challenges posed by the DPRK but going well beyond that. This is an important moment to keep driving that forward.”



DPRK stands for the Democratic People‘s Republic of Korea, the North’s official name.



On Thursday, South Korea’s First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and his American counterpart, Wendy Sherman had phone discussion. The two sides agreed to hold “in-depth” consultations on ways to cooperate in dealing with North Korea through this week’s back-to-back meetings in Hawaii, according to the Foreign Ministry.



By Ahn Sung-mi