ASEAN look to expedite E Timor entry

The decision was announced in a virtual meeting on February 14 between foreign minister Prak Sokhonn and ASEAN secretary-general Lim Jock Hoi.

In a statement published after the meeting, the ministers acknowledged the additional difficulty that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused in the indo-pacific nation’s decade-long application process to join ASEAN as its 11th member.

But they said the bloc is “determined” to complete the fact-finding mission of the ASEAN Economic Community and the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community in the first quarter of this year, “so that ASEAN member states can start to deliberate on the roadmap and timeline for [East Timor] to accede to ASEAN,” the statement said.

Heng Kimkong, a visiting senior research fellow at the Cambodia Development Centre, said the meeting demonstrates Cambodia’s activeness in pushing for East Timor to become an ASEAN member.

He said that, should East Timor membership be confirmed during Cambodia’s chairmanship of ASEAN this year, it would help raise the profile of the Kingdom within the bloc as being a supportive new member.

“Cambodia is the latest member of ASEAN. Therefore, if [East Timor] becomes another member, it shows that Cambodia is working towards and putting in effort to achieve unity and inclusiveness in the region,” he said.