Japan mulls sanctions on export of semiconductors to Russia as G7 eyes joint action

Japan plans to work together with the United States and other Group of Seven nations to put pressure on Russia if Moscow fails to accept efforts to ease tensions.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida “strongly condemned” Russia’s recognition of the independence of areas controlled by pro-Russian militias in eastern Ukraine, saying it was “a violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and cannot be accepted.”

In the event of a military invasion by Russia, he said, “We will closely monitor the situation and coordinate a strong response, including sanctions, in cooperation with the G7 and the rest of the international community.”

The export sanctions are expected to apply to high-tech products that use advanced technologies such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence and robotics.

Japan’s exports of semiconductors and semiconductor-related products to Russia are small and “the impact of the export restrictions on the Russian economy will be limited,” according to a Japanese government official.

However, it is believed that it would be difficult for Russia to procure such products from China as an alternative source. To harm Russia both militarily and economically, it would be necessary for countries to impose sanctions simultaneously, including Japan, which has the technology to develop such products.