Russian missile cruiser damaged as ammo on board explodes

The blast is yet another military setback for Russia, which has suffered a series of blows since invading Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what Moscow calls a "special military operation" to "denazify" the country.

Interfax said all the crew had been evacuated. It cited the ministry as blaming the blast on fire and said the cause was being investigated.

A Ukrainian official earlier said the Moskva had been hit by two anti-ship missiles but did not give any evidence. The 12,500-tonne ship usually has a crew of around 500.