Limited sale of fuel in gas stations in Yangon makes a long queue of vehicles

Cars have been queuing up at gas stations since the morning of April 19 to buy fuel but they cannot buy as much as they need, according to a vehicle owner who bought the petrol.

"I went to Max fuel station in the morning to fuel a car that uses 95 Ron, but the station staff told me they have ran out of 95 Ron and only selling 92 and 97 Ron," said a car owner.

Some petrol stations limited the sale of fuel per vehicle to K50,000 maximally, said a vehicle owner.

"The limited sale of 92 Ron per vehicle is K20,000 and 95 Ron is K50,000. The fuel tank will not be full in this rate," he said.

In addition, a person who went to Myawaddy petrol station said that the station limited the sale of fuel per vehicle to K30,000.

Today gas prices in Yangon Region are is K1,890 per litre for 92 Ron and K1,975 per litre for 95 Ron, announced the denko gas station.