Japan counts down to 1st moon landing

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and space-development startups are working to launch unique probes and rovers to the Earth’s solitary natural satellite. Moon-exploration projects are underway overseas, too, and knowledge of our rocky neighbor is set to burgeon in the near future.

Pinpoint landing

Lunar resources are a hot topic among moon researchers. It is thought that water exists around the moon’s north and south poles, opening up access to potential drinking water and fuel use.

Technology that allow probes and other devices to make targeted landings on the moon is essential to Japan’s space-exploration efforts. By the end of March next year, JAXA aims to launch its Slim probe on a H2A rocket and make a pinpoint landing on the moon.

Some other countries’ landings have missed their target by at least several kilometers. Slim probe operators, however, aim to hit a target near the Shioli crater with an error margin of 100 meters or less.

JAXA has long been recognized as a landing specialist. In 2019, the Hayabusa-2 probe landed on the Ryugu asteroid with an error margin of 60 centimeters and succeeded in returning samples to the Earth.

However, asteroids have almost no gravity and it is much more difficult to land on the moon, which has a gravity about one-sixth that of our home planet.

The Slim probe will be sent landing instructions while it orbits the moon at a speed of nearly 2 kilometers per second. It will then reduce speed and make a slow, free-fall landing.

“It’s akin to slamming on the brakes while driving at maximum speed on an expressway and bringing the car to a neat stop in a specific parking space,” said JAXA project manager Shinichiro Sakai.