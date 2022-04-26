Zelenskyy’s speech highlights Japan’s challenges in a changed world

The reason for such concerns can be explained by Japan’s political culture of “nemawashi” (making necessary preparations to build a consensus) in which unpredictable events are best avoided. It is believed that if you are suddenly confronted with a request and are unable to meet it, you and the other party could both be shamed. As U.S. anthropologist Ruth Benedict explained in her 1946 book “The Chrysanthemum and the Sword,” there is a “culture of shame” in Japan.

In actuality, Zelenskyy’s speech did not contain any requests that would be difficult for the Japanese government to implement. Kishida immediately followed Zelenskyy’s speech with an announcement of additional humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. One Cabinet member expressed relief, stating, “I thought we would be embarrassed if they made demands that Japan could not comply with, such as providing weapons.” A senior Foreign Ministry official also said, “I am glad that Ukraine did not make a request for aid in arms.” This is indeed the reality in Japanese politics.

During a press conference at the Japan National Press Club on April 1, Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Korsunsky explained why Ukraine threw a softball when it came to Japan. The words in the speech were “very carefully chosen,” he said. He added that Ukraine of course knows about Article 9. Zelenskyy’s speech had given consideration to the Japanese political situation indeed, embodying the world’s expectations of Japan today and highlighting its limitations.

The fact of the matter is that Japan’s security policy is constrained. Article 9 of the Constitution — the one Garcia said gave him hope for the future development of ties between Japan and the Philippines — prescribes the “renunciation of war,” the prohibition of “war potential,” and the denial of “the right of belligerency of the state.” The current Constitution does not give legal grounds for the type of military assistance requested by Ukraine of Western countries. Following the crisis in Ukraine, the Japanese government hastily revised the operational guidelines of the Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology and provided bulletproof vests to Ukraine — but full-scale arms transfers are still not legally permissible. The reality is that “this is the limit of what Japan can do at this point,” according to Japanese government officials and politicians.

In lieu of full-scale military assistance, the Japanese government has joined other G7 nations in imposing economic sanctions on Russia. Japan has also provided humanitarian assistance, including dispatching Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to Poland to bring 20 evacuees from Ukraine to Japan on a government plane. This should be commended.

Yet the question remains whether Japan should stay as it is. In post-World War II Japan, the argument in support of maintaining Article 9 of the Constitution as a means to protect the country has been made, mainly by liberals. However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has brought home to many in Japan the reality that, even with the establishment of the current international order supported by international laws, a country can unilaterally attempt to challenge the status quo by using its military force.

The Far East has many red lines. China is a neighbor that exerts military pressure on others in the Taiwan Strait, the East China Sea and the South China Sea through its military power. North Korea has been extending the range of its ballistic missiles with the aim of acquiring the capability to break through the Japanese and U.S. missile defense systems. Japan arguably faces its most severe security environment since World War II.

The state of national defense should be a focus of the House of Councillors elections coming in July. We must debate how to strengthen deterrence amid growing security concerns. In this era of massive change, it is important to return to the Constitution to tackle fundamental issues. Public debate must be deepened from a broad perspective because the world will never go back to the way it was before the Ukraine war.

By Yuko Mukai

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).