The latest news on what's happening in the region

Terror Pakistan
3 Chinese nationals among 4 dead in suicide attack at Karachi University
Dawn ( Pakistan )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014956
Electricity Myanmar
Union Minister says China-Myanmar cross-border power lines to be built
Eleven Media ( Myanmar )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014957
Nuclear N. Korea
N.Korean leader pledges to strengthen nuclear forces at ‘fastest possible speed’
The Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014955
EV Cambodia
1st EV charging unit set for public
The Phnom Penh Post
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014958
Russia-Japan
Japan suspends visits to Russian-held isles
The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014959
Published : May 04, 2022
Published : April 27, 2022
Published : May 04, 2022
Published : May 04, 2022
Published : May 04, 2022
Published : May 04, 2022