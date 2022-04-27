The latest news on what's happening in the region

Wed, May 04, 2022

international

Check out what's hot in the region on April 27 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN).

Terror Pakistan
3 Chinese nationals among 4 dead in suicide attack at Karachi University 

Dawn ( Pakistan )
Electricity Myanmar
Union Minister says China-Myanmar cross-border power lines to be built 

Eleven Media ( Myanmar )
Nuclear N. Korea
N.Korean leader pledges to strengthen nuclear forces at ‘fastest possible speed’ 

The Korea Herald
EV Cambodia
1st EV charging unit set for public

The Phnom Penh Post
Russia-Japan
Japan suspends visits to Russian-held isles

The Japan News
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
 

