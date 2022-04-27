3 Chinese nationals among 4 dead in suicide attack at Karachi University

The incident happened as a van, carrying staff members, was about to enter the Confucius Institute, located next to the commerce department.

Television footage showed a white van in flames with plumes of smoke rising from its remains. The windows of nearby buildings were also seen shattered from the impact of the explosion.

CCTV footage of the attack showed a burqa-clad woman standing outside the entrance of the Confucius Institute. The woman detonated herself just as the van neared the institute's entrance.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar confirmed that four people had died. A handout from Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s office quoted the IGP as saying that the blast took place at approximately 2:30pm.

The banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack.

A spokesperson for the university confirmed that three of the victims were Chinese nationals. They were identified as Confucius Institute Director Huang Guiping, Ding Mupeng and Chen Sai. The fourth victim was the van’s driver, Khalid.

The spokesperson also identified two of the injured as Wang Yuqing, a Chinese faculty member, and Hamid.

"Academic activities and public dealings will remain suspended at KU on Wednesday (tomorrow) to mourn the loss of the Confucius Institute's faculty members," the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, SSP East Syed Abdul Rahim Sherazi had hinted that a "couple" of Chinese nationals, who were part of KU faculty, were among the deceased.