Union Minister says China-Myanmar cross-border power lines to be built

Union Ministers U Maung Maung Ohn and U Aung Naing Oo told reporters from the AP, Reuters, South China Morning Post and Straits Times, China Central Television (CCTV), People's Daily and Xinhua on the morning of April 21 during a video conference in the lobbies of the Union Minister's Offices.

During a meeting between Chinese and Myanmar foreign ministers, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said it would be possible to share power if China and Myanmar had a cross-border power line.

Asked by the People's Daily for comment, Union Minister U Aung Naing Oo said that the desire of neighboring China to share electricity across the border with Myanmar was a very good solution to the power outage problem. The China-Myanmar cross-border power line project is part of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor Cooperation. It is learned that the Ministry of Electricity and Energy have plans to build power lines across the border with neighboring countries especially with China and Laos. Negotiations are underway for a power line project between Myanmar and India. The ministry was working on a project with China and would receive electricity from a cross-border transmission line.

In addition, the resumption of construction work related to China-Economic Cooperation Corridor will provide more employment opportunities for local people. In particular, there are joint ventures between China and Myanmar. For example, in the oil and gas sector, Myanmar will receive a lot of qualified assistance from China. Cross-border power lines will soon be built, added U Aung Naing Oo.