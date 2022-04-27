Wed, May 04, 2022

international

Union Minister says China-Myanmar cross-border power lines to be built

Union Minister U Aung Naing Oo said that power lines will be built across the China-Myanmar border.

Union Ministers U Maung Maung Ohn and U Aung Naing Oo told reporters from the AP, Reuters, South China Morning Post and Straits Times, China Central Television (CCTV), People's Daily and Xinhua on the morning of April 21 during a video conference in the lobbies of the Union Minister's Offices.

During a meeting between Chinese and Myanmar foreign ministers, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said it would be possible to share power if China and Myanmar had a cross-border power line.

Asked by the People's Daily for comment, Union Minister U Aung Naing Oo said that the desire of neighboring China to share electricity across the border with Myanmar was a very good solution to the power outage problem. The China-Myanmar cross-border power line project is part of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor Cooperation. It is learned that the Ministry of Electricity and Energy have plans to build power lines across the border with neighboring countries especially with China and Laos. Negotiations are underway for a power line project between Myanmar and India. The ministry was working on a project with China and would receive electricity from a cross-border transmission line.

In addition, the resumption of construction work related to China-Economic Cooperation Corridor will provide more employment opportunities for local people. In particular, there are joint ventures between China and Myanmar. For example, in the oil and gas sector, Myanmar will receive a lot of qualified assistance from China. Cross-border power lines will soon be built, added U Aung Naing Oo.

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily,  Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia,  Dawn (Pakistan),  The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

French left agrees in principle on rare coalition deal to take on Macron

Published : May 04, 2022

Russia sanctions should not be indiscriminate, says Nobel Peace laureate Muratov

Published : May 04, 2022

EU plans to cut two thirds of Russia gas imports by year-end

Published : May 04, 2022

China installs weather stations at world-record-high altitude

Published : May 04, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 04, 2022

Published : April 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
