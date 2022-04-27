1st EV charging unit set for public in Cambodia

The Caltex station – the 50th in Cambodia – is located on Prey Sar Road in Prakar village of Dangkor district’s Prey Sar commune, and comes amid the Kingdom’s increasing adoption of cars and EVs.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Public Works and Transport in mid-March affirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to boosting the use of electric cars and buses to 40 per cent, and motorcycle analogues to 70 per cent, by 2050, in accordance with the government’s long-term carbon-neutral development strategy.

Chevron Cambodia chairman Pongtorn Tangmanuswong said that April 26’s dual inauguration marked a “new phase of development” in the company’s services in the Kingdom, and that the filling station and singular EV charging point would aid the government in stimulating economic growth now and in the future.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Minister of Public Works and Transport Sun Chanthol revealed that Caltex aims to open 50 additional filling stations “over the next three years”.

Chanthol lauded Chevron Cambodia for its investments in the Kingdom, which he said have aided socio-economic development over the past 20 years of doing business in the country.

The Ministry of Commerce’s business registry shows that Chevron Cambodia was incorporated on August 3, 1995, and lists an eastern Bangkok address for Pongtorn.

Chanthol stressed that Cambodians would be quicker to embrace electric motorcycles, auto-rickshaws and other vehicles as the infrastructure network expands nationwide and the benefits of EVs become better known.