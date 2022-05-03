Sun, May 22, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Check out what’s hot in the region on May 3 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

Politics Philippines
Almost no movement in Pulse Asia’s latest survey; Marcos still leads - Inquirer
Covid-19 China
More Shanghai residents permitted outdoors - China Daily
Energy Bangladesh
Good news from Nasrul Hamid: Gas discovered in Sylhet's Kailashtila - The Daily Star
Farm Nepal
Above-normal rains could come as a boon, but fertiliser crisis may dampen farmers’ hopes - Kathmandu Post
Metaverse S Korea
Experts, businesses discuss building new reality, opportunity in metaverse - Korea Herald
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Published : May 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

