Almost no movement in Pulse Asia’s latest survey; Marcos still leads

MANILA, Philippines — There was almost zero movements in the latest Pulse Asia presidential survey held from April 16 to 21, as former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. still leads with 56 per cent of the respondents choosing him.

The 56 per cent that Marcos got for the April edition of the survey is similar to what he got in March.

Vice President Leni Robredo is still in second place according to the Pulse Asia survey released on Monday, although she lost one percentage point, from 24 per cent last March to 23 per cent this April.

Marcos still leads across all locales, getting 57 per cent in the National Capital Region, 54 per cent in Balance Luzon, 47 per cent in Visayas, and 67 per cent in Mindanao.

Robredo meanwhile only got 26 per cent in NCR, 24 percent in Balance Luzon, 34 percent in Visayas, and 11 percent in Mindanao.

The story is similar across social classes, with Marcos getting 57 per cent of votes from respondents in the Classes A, B, and C; 56 per cent from Class D; 58 per cent from Class D1; 50 per cent from Class D2; and 57 per cent from Class E.

Robredo on the other hand got these numbers:

29 per cent from A, B, and C

23 per cent from D1

21 per cent from D2

28 per cent from D3

24 per cent from D4

Marcos meanwhile scored big in the 18-24-year-old age bracket, with 72 per cent of the respondents in that classification picking him. Robredo’s strength was in the ages 65 and up with 30 per cent — which happens to be Marcos’ weakest area at 47 per cent.

Still, Marcos holds a 17 percentage-point lead in that category over Robredo.

The lack of movement in Robredo’s numbers comes despite huge rallies from March to April, and even with huge groups who supported other candidates shifting to her side.

Meanwhile, below Marcos and Robredo, there were some changes: Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is no longer in the third spot, as Senator Manny Pacquiao’s numbers rose.

Pacquiao got seven per cent of the respondents’ votes, while Moreno only got four per cent.

Lacson is still at the fifth spot with two per cent. At least five per cent outrightly refused to fill up their ballot while one per cent did not put any name as an answer.

Pulse Asia said that the survey results were obtained by interviewing 2,400 respondents aged 18 and above, who are either registered voters or who are likely to vote in the upcoming polls.

