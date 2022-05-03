Experts, businesses discuss building new reality, opportunity in metaverse

‘New’ internet



Speakers at the Metaverse Forum 2022 stressed that the interoperability of devices on a single metaverse platform, as well as the ubiquity of a self in many different dimensions of the world is a main goal that all metaverse-related companies have to pursue.



In that regard, collaboration of different companies on a metaverse value chain is important, given that no single company is able to create a complete metaverse alone.



“(VR, AR and XR) are the roads that we are taking on this journey to the metaverse,” said Steve Park, director of public policy for Meta Korea and Japan, in his presentation at Metaverse Forum 2022.



Defining the metaverse as the successor of the mobile internet, the Meta official underlined that users must feel like they are present with other people in the virtual world.



“If you are stuck on one platform or service, that‘s not going to be the metaverse,” he said, referring to the importance of interoperability in the metaverse.



SK Telecom, a telecommunication company that operates its own metaverse platform ifland for 80 countries, also plans to launch a PC version of ifland in the second half of this year, as well as Oculus Quest version in the year-end.



“We expect it will take another five years to offer a fully immersive environment for users when it comes to metaverse experience. We hope to see more contents providers collaborating with service platforms,” said Lee Mi-yeon, Metaverse CO partnership team leader at SK Telecom.



Also, the rise of “Web 3.0,” a new decentralized internet backed by blockchain technology that is responsible for cryptocurrencies, nonfungible tokens and metaverse, is highlighting the need of the hyper-connective ecosystem.



“The shift to Web 3.0 will create basis for the new digital economy based on cryptocurrency and NFTs --and digital lives represented by metaverse,” said Patrick Yoon, managing director of Korea at Crypto.com.

Embodying your hidden self



The metaverse could be a means of expressing the many side of self, a panel discussion showed at the event.



Meta’s Steve Park said people already have multiple personas and the metaverse is a platform to express these multi-persona. Regarding side-effects, such as online crimes using anonymity, Park said platform providers and related authorities should be able to regulate that.



SK Telecom‘s Lee echoed the view, saying the multiple avatars a person holds in the virtual world open up chances to unleash a single person’s full potential.



“I don’t define a person’s identity as one, as individuals have different positions at home or at their office. Many say one’s identity is something that does not change,” Lee said.



“But is it really? People find it to be more free on the metaverse as relationships do not get defined there. People can create more than one identity, and a recent buzzword ‘secondary character’ has gone viral as well.”



But there could be possible side effects of allowing a single person to have multiple avatars and hiding his or her real identity.



This leads to a discussion over the current lack of regulations in place to avoid any crimes that could take place in the metaverse. Lee of SK Telecom said she anticipates discussions among lawmakers to build a new legal framework, but there are still constraints to what they can do until actual issues in the metaverse come up.



“We are preparing a system internally to prevent any abnormal actions on the metaverse, as the law cannot be based on the predictions of what could happen on the metaverse,” Lee said.



She added another legal difficulty that the metaverse brings up would be the definition of a citizen, which becomes obscure in the digital world.

