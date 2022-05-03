Good news from Nasrul Hamid: Gas discovered in Sylhet's Kailashtila

"Just before Eid, I want to give you all good news regarding gas," he wrote in the post. "Well number 7 of Kailashtila, of our state-run Sylhet Gas Fields Limited, has been producing about 20 million cubic feet of gas per day."

Seven wells have been drilled at the Kailashtila Gas Field so far. The two running wells produce 29 million cubic feet of gas per day, which is delivered to the national grid, he also said.