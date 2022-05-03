Sun, May 22, 2022

Good news from Nasrul Hamid: Gas discovered in Sylhet's Kailashtila

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Nasrul Hamid, today (May 2, 2022) said gas has been discovered in the Kailashtila field in Sylhet.

"In the Kailashtila Field, about 20 million cubic feet of gas per day has been found," he posted on his verified Facebook page around 11:30 am today.

"Just before Eid, I want to give you all good news regarding gas," he wrote in the post. "Well number 7 of Kailashtila, of our state-run Sylhet Gas Fields Limited, has been producing about 20 million cubic feet of gas per day."

Seven wells have been drilled at the Kailashtila Gas Field so far. The two running wells produce 29 million cubic feet of gas per day, which is delivered to the national grid, he also said.

 

"By May 10, 2022, we hope to finish the remaining work on well-7 and supply 19 million cubic feet of gas per day to the national grid from it," Nasrul added.

Published : May 03, 2022

By : The Daily Star

