Good news from Nasrul Hamid: Gas discovered in Sylhet's Kailashtila

"In the Kailashtila Field, about 20 million cubic feet of gas per day has been found," he posted on his verified Facebook page around 11:30 am today.
"Just before Eid, I want to give you all good news regarding gas," he wrote in the post. "Well number 7 of Kailashtila, of our state-run Sylhet Gas Fields Limited, has been producing about 20 million cubic feet of gas per day."
Seven wells have been drilled at the Kailashtila Gas Field so far. The two running wells produce 29 million cubic feet of gas per day, which is delivered to the national grid, he also said.
"By May 10, 2022, we hope to finish the remaining work on well-7 and supply 19 million cubic feet of gas per day to the national grid from it," Nasrul added.
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Published : May 03, 2022
By : The Daily Star
Published : May 22, 2022
Published : May 22, 2022
Published : May 22, 2022
Published : May 22, 2022