Beijing further tightens Covid-19 curbs; residents say restrictions amount to de facto lockdown

Residents in two of the Chinese capital's 16 districts were told to "strictly implement working from home" and not to leave their districts unless necessary.

The two districts include Chaoyang, where the Central Business District, many embassies and headquarters of multinational companies are located, and the Shunyi district, which is adjacent to one of Beijing's airports.

Non-essential businesses such as cinemas, museums and KTV parlours; all schools except universities; and some parks were also ordered to close, as the city tries to snuff out a stubborn Covid-19 outbreak.

These measures add to already existing citywide curbs, including a ban on dining out. Dozens of subway stations and more than 150 bus routes have also been shut down.

The municipal authorities said on Monday (May 9) that emerging community clusters were currently the biggest danger faced by the city - it ordered three rounds of mass tests for streets that have reported a case in the past seven days.

Beijing has been reporting dozens of cases each day, with 915 cases reported since April 22 when a cluster was detected at a Chaoyang district school. The city reported 50 cases in the 24 hours ending 3pm on Monday, with nine cases picked up through community screening.