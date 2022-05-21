Shanghai to resume public transportation

Shanghai will progressively resume public transportation services beginning on Sunday as the COVID-19 situation continues to stabilize, while the city's postal and express delivery service is expected to resume full operation by mid-June, officials said at a news briefing on Thursday.

Zhang Wei, the city's vice-mayor, said four of the city's metro lines-Lines 3, 6, 10 and 16－and 273 bus routes that form a network covering the urban areas and provide access to the city's airports, railway stations, major hospitals and commercial districts, will resume operations first.

"All passengers taking public transport must show a negative nucleic acid test result from within 48 hours. Venue QR codes and smart inspection devices will be deployed on the buses and in metro stations," Zhang said.

"Also, a novel QR code system that integrates payment and health code verification will be established so that passengers only need to have one code scanned when getting on public transport," he added.

Yu Fulin, director of the Shanghai Transport Commission, explained that apart from a valid nucleic acid test result, passengers taking public transport must also wear masks properly throughout the journey, have a green health code and their temperatures must be below 37.3 degrees.