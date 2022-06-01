Lack of unskilled foreign labour a pain to industries in Malaysia

The “missing” one-third of the workforce, or about 60,000 workers in total, is due to the vacuum left behind by unskilled foreign labour, said Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) Penang chairman Datuk Lee Teong Li.

As manufacturers resume normal operations in line with Malaysia’s transition to the endemic phase, he said the shortage of unskilled foreign labour still exists.

Lee said the affected companies submitted applications to authorities for permits to bring in workers, but obstacles including cross-border red tape and some travel restrictions had hobbled their efforts.

“The four main countries from which workers come from are Indonesia, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Nepal.

“It has been many months since the companies applied for their permits but only a few have received the supply of workers, while many are still waiting,” he added.

He said if the labour shortage persisted, companies would miss their order timetable and face an increase in operating costs.

“The labour shortage is hindering manufacturers from accepting more orders while the existing workers must work overtime.

“With the new minimum wage now at RM1,500, many companies are also facing financial burden.”

He said attempts to fill the vacancies with Malaysian workers had generally failed.

“If we could choose, we would prefer locals. It’s costly to hire foreigners as we have to bring them over and find them accommodation ... a lot of work is needed to hire them.