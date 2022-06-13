The latest news on what's happening in the region

Crisis Sri Lanka

PM: More oil may have to be bought from Russia

The Island

https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016587

Tourism Malaysia

Tourists are back, but not workers

The Star

https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016593

S Korea

Metaverse technologies bring health care to doorsteps

Korea Herald

https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016578

India

India is aiming for the phenomenal growth of the biotech sector from $70 billion to $150 billion in the next four years

The Statesman

https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016603

Security Pakistan-China

Pakistan, Chinese militaries vow to enhance counter-terror cooperation

Dawn

https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016579