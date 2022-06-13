The latest news on what's happening in the region

Wed, June 29, 2022

Check out what’s hot in the region on June 13 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

Crisis Sri Lanka
PM: More oil may have to be bought from Russia 

The Island
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016587

 

Tourism Malaysia
Tourists are back, but not workers 

The Star
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016593

 

S Korea
Metaverse technologies bring health care to doorsteps 

Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016578

 

India
India is aiming for the phenomenal growth of the biotech sector from $70 billion to $150 billion in the next four years 

The Statesman
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016603

 

Security Pakistan-China
Pakistan, Chinese militaries vow to enhance counter-terror cooperation 

Dawn
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016579

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Published : June 13, 2022

By : THE NATION

