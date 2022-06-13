Sri Lanka may have to rely on Russia for fuel, says PM

In an interview with foreign press on Saturday, Wickremesinghe said he would first look for other sources but would be open to buying more crude oil from Russia. He pointed out that Sri Lanka desperately needs fuel and is trying to get oil and coal from the country’s traditional suppliers in the Middle East.

The PM also said that he does not know whether more orders were in the pipeline.“If we can get from other sources, we will get from there. Otherwise [we] may have to go to Russia again,” he said.

Officials are negotiating with private suppliers, but Wickremesinghe said one issue they faced was that “there is a lot of oil going around which can be sourced back informally to Iran or to Russia.

“Sometimes, we may not know what oil we are buying,” he said. “Certainly, we are looking at the Gulf as our main supplier.”

Acknowledging that Sri Lanka’s current predicament was of “its own making,” the premier said the Russia-Ukraine war was making it even worse — and that the dire food shortage could continue until 2024.

He said Russia had also offered wheat to Sri Lanka. Wickremesinghe indicated that he would be willing to accept more financial help from China despite the country’s mounting debt.

The premier added that his government was in talks with China about restructuring its debts. Beijing had earlier offered to lend the country more money but baulked at cutting the debt, possibly out of concern that other borrowers would demand the same relief.

“China has agreed to come in with the other countries to give relief to Sri Lanka, which is the first step,” Wickremesinghe said. “This means they all have to agree [on] how the cuts are to take place and in what manner they should take place.”