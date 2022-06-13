Tourists flood Malaysia, but tourism sector still short on workers

As local and foreign visitors rush back to hotspots like Langkawi, Penang, Port Dickson, Ipoh and Melaka, tourism players find themselves frustratingly short-handed.

Tourism is a major revenue earner for Malaysia, contributing 86.14 billion ringgit (678.63 billion baht) to the country’s economy with 26.1 million tourists in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic struck, according to Tourism Malaysia.

In Penang, nearly all hotels are publishing their job vacancies on social media and employment portals every week, with more than 10 positions available – from guest services managers to engineers and technicians.

“Our previous colleagues left between 2020 and last year – either because of retrenchment or they couldn’t stand the months of pay cuts or compulsory unpaid leave during the various movement control orders,” said the director of a five-star resort, who declined to be named.

“They’ve found other things to do. We contacted them after we were allowed to fully reopen last October, but they don’t want to come back.”

He said nearly all hotels nationwide were facing a shortage of manpower. The deadline to resolve the workforce vacuum, he added, was before November.

“Our long-stay guests from Europe and the Middle East would start booking from November onwards. We must be ready with a full workforce to give five-star service,” he said.

The sector is also grappling with the pull of foreign workers from sectors like construction and plantation, which do not require skilled employees.

Penang Conventions and Exhibitions Bureau chief executive officer Ashwin Gunasekaran said up to 45 international MICE events (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions), which were postponed when the pandemic hit in 2020, were now fixing new dates.