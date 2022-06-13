Metaverse technologies bring health care to Korean doorsteps

Tetra Signum offers CPR education using AI and VR technologies with its device called Meta CPR 1.0, a digital kiosk that is connected to a CPR dummy and a head-mounted display the user wears. According to the company, the program can increase the effectiveness of CPR lessons as it yields accurate assessment and data analysis of how one conducts CPR.



A Tetra Signum official told The Korea Herald that the company is looking to enter overseas markets as it has carried out clinical trials with medical institutes in the UK and US. The company is also in the process of developing a CPR platform for young children as well as a mass CPR training solution, according to the official.

“The current Meta CPR 1.0 is for conducting CPR on adults. But other countries have shown interest in teaching young couples how to properly conduct CPR for children. South Korea’s police and firefighter authorities have asked for ways to educate more trainees with our solution as the current head-mounted display only allows for one-on-one training,” he said.



The official added that the company aims to come up with a CPR solution that does not require the kiosk or head-mounted display so it can offer the training wherever and whenever.



Metaverse technologies being utilized to expand the possibilities of the health care sector, however, are not limited to diagnosis and medical education, according to Choi Jae-yong, president of the Korea Institute of Metaverse.



“Home training can be done through the metaverse. You could be running on a treadmill at home and working out with friends in a shared virtual space by using VR devices. It would produce better exercise effects. The metaverse and health care industries can only benefit from each other,” said Choi.



The government announced in January that it will invest a total of 45 billion won into supporting 300 startups in the remote industry including the metaverse sector. In particular, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said it will focus on companies with metaverse medical education and clinical platforms while the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said it will back developers of non-face-to-face medical devices and in-vitro diagnostic medical devices.



Kan Hyeong-woo

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network

