‘Four-day work week won’t work’ for Malaysia

SME Association of Malaysia president, Ding Hong Sing said fewer work hours in Malaysia will result in less output and subsequently higher prices in the market as companies still need to cover their fixed costs.

“For example, if you make 100,000 products in one week when you shorten the working days, it will become 80,000.

“But we still need to pay salaries and rent so we will need to raise prices to cover the cost and this will affect the overall economy,” he said.

Ding further clarified that Malaysia is currently facing a labour shortage as more than one million foreign workers have gone back to their home countries following the movement control order.

He added that as a developing country, the level of automation has not yet reached that of countries which have implemented the four-day work week system.

“Countries that have implemented this system are advanced and their production is automated. As a developed country, they will source out to Asean countries to purchase products that are not automated.

“The proposal is good but Malaysia cannot survive if we were to implement this,” he said.

On Monday, Johor assemblyman Nor Rashidah Ismail proposed that the state government adopt a four-day work week from Monday to Thursday with rest days from Fridays to Sundays for the state.

She suggested working full time from Monday to Thursday with an additional hour of working time.

Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) deputy president Effendy Abdul Ghani said the implementation of a four-day work week depended on the type of industry and its relevance.

Come Sept 1, he also said the amendment to the Employment Act 1955 will see working hours reduced from 48 to 45 hours per week.