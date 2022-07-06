Fri, July 15, 2022

international

Myanmar refuses to allow Asean special envoy to meet Aung San Suu Kyi

Foreign minister and Asean special envoy on Myanmar Prak Sokhonn was unable to meet with former civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi due to unspecified “judicial procedures” cited by the ruling State Administration Council on Monday.

On a positive note, the Myanmar Task Force on Asean Humanitarian Assistance strongly welcomed Prime Minister Hun Sen’s willingness to dispatch vaccination teams to the crisis-hit country to administer Covid-19 vaccines to its population.

In a July 4 press release, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said Sokhonn had met with SAC chairman Senior General Min Aung Hlaing to discuss Myanmar’s progress in implementing the Asean Five-Point Consensus (5PC), including the provision of assistance to its people as well as peace talks with opposition stakeholders.

Sokhonn reiterated Asean’s call for a total cessation of violence and requested that the SAC support safe, timely and impartial delivery of humanitarian assistance to the nation’s hard-to-reach areas.

“[Sokhonn] was informed that due to the condition of her health, Daw Su Su Lwin was unable to meet the special envoy,” the statement said, referring to former Myanmar First Lady and founding member of the now-dissolved National League for Democracy (NLD) previously led by Suu Kyi.

It added that Suu Kyi was also unavailable, with the SAC citing judicial procedures.

Sokhonn also met with Uko Ko Hlaing, the SAC-appointed Minister for International Cooperation and chairman of the Myanmar Task Force on Asean Humanitarian Assistance.

“The special envoy conveyed the willingness of [Hun Sen] to dispatch Cambodia’s volunteer health personnel to help administer vaccines in [hard-to-reach] areas, which was strongly welcomed by the Myanmar Task Force,” the statement said.

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily,  Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia,  Dawn (Pakistan),  The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), The Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Myanmar refuses to allow Asean special envoy to meet Aung San Suu Kyi

South Korean, US F-35 stealth fighters stage first aerial drills

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Japanese researchers to develop lunar, martian habitats

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Asean Online Sale Day to offer tourism, fashion deals from Aug 8-10

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Montenegro opens 1st Chinese-built highway section

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Malaysia not on verge of bankruptcy: Finance Minister

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Published : July 06, 2022

By : The Phnom Penh Post

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

PK Overcomes Demon in Her Head to Win Maiden SAT-TWT Open Title in Hua Hin

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Repeat failure to pay traffic fine doesn’t always lead to arrest: courts

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Giant Buakaw stuns New York on Times Square billboard

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Bangkok’s 10 best public parks for joggers

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.