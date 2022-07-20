S.Korea’s first homegrown KF-21 fighter jet takes first flight

A KF-21 Boramae fighter prototype took off for its maiden flight at 3.40pm at the base of South Korea’s Air Force 3rd Training Wing in the city of Sacheon, South Gyeongsang province, the Defence Acquisition Programme Administration said.

The jet flew for 33 minutes and landed at 4.13pm.

Major Ahn Jun-hyun of South Korea’s Air Force piloted the KF-21 prototype No. 1 featuring the national flags of South Korea and Indonesia.

The maiden flight was aimed at examining KF-21’s basic flight performance such as takeoff and landing. It was also intended to examine the jet’s structural integrity before kicking off the thousands of test flights to follow. Ground tests including low, medium and high-speed taxi testing and engine ignition testing took place before the first flight.

The prototype of the KF-21 fighter jet was equipped with full-scale mock-ups of four Meteors, which are beyond visual range air-to-air missiles, and an infrared search and track system, the South Korean military confirmed to The Korea Herald. The KF-21 flew at a speed of around 400 kilometres per hour.

With the successful first test flight as momentum, South Korea’s Air Force and Korea Aerospace Industries will begin conducting ⁶yaround 2,200 test flights from this month until 2026 with six KF-21 fighter prototypes.

“The project of developing South Korea’s indigenous fighter jets has now entered the stage of test flights and the flight area will be expanded throughout at around 2,000 test flights,” the DAPA said on the implications of the first flight.

“The system’s development will be completed in 2026 after verifying various performances and its suitability for air-to-air combat.”