Ho Chi Minh City to soon become more pedestrian friendly

The HCM City Department of Transport has sent the City People's Committee a proposal for expanding the pedestrian street project downtown.

In the first phase from 2022 and 2023, streets off the International Square roundabout will be marked out for pedestrian traffic. These streets will be closed to vehicles during specific hours.

In the second phase from 2023 and 2024, the city will open more streets such as Dong Du, Mac Thi Buoi, Ho Huan Nghiep Street, Ngo Duc Ke, Phan Van Dat and Ton Duc Thang to pedestrian traffic.

In the last phase between 2024 and 2025, other streets like Ham Nghi will be added.

City agencies are scheduled to study the project from the aspects of access, demand, connectivity and community support.

Expansion of pedestrian streets is also part of Ho Chi Minh City’s long-term goal of reducing the number of cars in the downtown area, improving the environment and protecting the area where many buildings of historical significance are located.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network