Korean ramen next in line for sharp price hike

Nongshim, a leading South Korean ramen maker, said Wednesday that it was raising prices for instant noodles and snacks, effective Sept. 15, by an average of 11.3 per cent and 5.7 per cent, respectively — an avoidable surge prompted by soaring global wheat prices, according to the company.

“We had tried to offset the price hike, removing redundancies in our operations, but that’s clearly not enough,” a Nongshim official said, referring to an operating loss of 3 billion won ($2.2 million) in the second quarter for the home market alone, excluding overseas profit.

It was the first time the ramen maker, which gets about 80 per cent of its revenue from instant noodles, has suffered a loss since the same period in 1998. Set up in 1965, Nongshim is a key subsidiary of Nongshim Group, whose business ranges from processing agricultural products to building industrial machines. Assets held by the group came to 5.05 trillion won last year.

Raising noodle prices was needed right away instead of delaying until next month after the Chuseok holiday, but stretching household budgets just before when they need a break the most was worrisome, the company said.

Consumer prices still show few signs of fading, with the latest annual inflation reading in July standing at an almost 24-year high of 6.3 per cent, as soaring food and gasoline prices strain households and businesses alike.

According to a Bank of Korea survey Tuesday, consumers revised down their forecast this month for where inflation will be in one year to 4.3 per cent, from 4.7 per cent in July, which was an all-time monthly high.