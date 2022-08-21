Seal breaks into New Zealand house, scaring away family cat

When Jenn Ross returned home on Wednesday morning, she initially thought the buckets tipped astray in the garage were the work of the family cat, Coco. She was not expecting the fur seal that was in the hallway instead.

"I hear this flippity-flop along the hallway and it's like, 'oh, that would be a seal, I cannot believe that would've come in through there," she told Reuters.

After waking up her children with the news that there was a seal, which they nicknamed 'Oscar', downstairs, she called her husband, Phil Ross, who was at work at the time.

Mr Ross, who works as a marine biologist, said it was ironic that he was not at home when the seal showed up.

"I try and make attempts to bring my family out to some cool places I get to work, but on this occasion, work came home," he said.

The family believes the seal followed their family cat, Coco, through two cat flaps into the house as she "made a dash to safety". Coco was later found sheltering at their neighbour's house and is still reluctant to go downstairs where the seal was.