Japans Dr. Fauci dampens Olympic mood with call to ban fans

Omi, the government's top adviser on Covid-19, is a mild-mannered 72-year-old public health expert often seen by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's side. But his concern over the health risks seems to have prompted him to question the government's plans to allow domestic fans at the Olympics.

The two were on the same page at a news conference Thursday after Suga announced the state of emergency for Tokyo and other regions would end on June 20, as planned. Suga deferred to Omi to provide details on virus variants, herd immunity and vaccination strategy, following a similar pattern of having his most prominent virus adviser provide scientific context when they've shared the stage.

But Omi appeared to open a gap with Suga, who has pressed ahead with holding the Olympics as planned, when he told a parliamentary committee on June 2 that "it's not normal" to be staging the global sports spectacle in the middle of a pandemic. The organizers needed to make a stronger case for holding the event in order to gain people's necessary cooperation, he said.

"Why on earth are we doing this in the current circumstances?" Omi said. "The purpose hasn't quite been made clear."

Such public questioning of the official position is unusual in Japan's hierarchical political culture and has boosted his already considerable public profile. Like Fauci when Donald Trump was U.S. president, Omi's views have given voice to a segment of the Japanese public dismayed with the government's direction.While the tenor is far lower than the fever pitch of American politics, Omi's remarks have also invited a swift backlash, just as Fauci is now a lightning rod figure in the prolonged debate over virus policy and health measures in the U.S.

Former Internal Affairs Minister Heizo Takenaka told a TV talk show that Omi had exceeded his authority with the remarks. Now Omi and other experts are set to release a proposal on the Olympics, which Health Minister Norihisa Tamura has already indicated he won't be treating as official advice.

The proposal says holding the games without fans would be the least risky option, public broadcaster NHK reported. The news made for its most-shared story on its website Thursday morning. Omi's expected to reveal details at a press conference Friday.

"Japan doesn't have a system where members of the establishment air their own independent views," said Tsuneo Watanabe, a senior research fellow at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation in Tokyo. "It doesn't go as far as North Korea or China, but everyone's very cautious. The government doesn't choose people who will express different opinions."