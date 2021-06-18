Japans Dr. Fauci dampens Olympic mood with call to ban fans

Omi, the government's top adviser on Covid-19, is a mild-mannered 72-year-old public health expert often seen by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's side. But his concern over the health risks seems to have prompted him to question the government's plans to allow domestic fans at the Olympics.
The two were on the same page at a news conference Thursday after Suga announced the state of emergency for Tokyo and other regions would end on June 20, as planned. Suga deferred to Omi to provide details on virus variants, herd immunity and vaccination strategy, following a similar pattern of having his most prominent virus adviser provide scientific context when they've shared the stage.
But Omi appeared to open a gap with Suga, who has pressed ahead with holding the Olympics as planned, when he told a parliamentary committee on June 2 that "it's not normal" to be staging the global sports spectacle in the middle of a pandemic. The organizers needed to make a stronger case for holding the event in order to gain people's necessary cooperation, he said.
"Why on earth are we doing this in the current circumstances?" Omi said. "The purpose hasn't quite been made clear."
Such public questioning of the official position is unusual in Japan's hierarchical political culture and has boosted his already considerable public profile. Like Fauci when Donald Trump was U.S. president, Omi's views have given voice to a segment of the Japanese public dismayed with the government's direction.While the tenor is far lower than the fever pitch of American politics, Omi's remarks have also invited a swift backlash, just as Fauci is now a lightning rod figure in the prolonged debate over virus policy and health measures in the U.S.
Former Internal Affairs Minister Heizo Takenaka told a TV talk show that Omi had exceeded his authority with the remarks. Now Omi and other experts are set to release a proposal on the Olympics, which Health Minister Norihisa Tamura has already indicated he won't be treating as official advice.
The proposal says holding the games without fans would be the least risky option, public broadcaster NHK reported. The news made for its most-shared story on its website Thursday morning. Omi's expected to reveal details at a press conference Friday.
"Japan doesn't have a system where members of the establishment air their own independent views," said Tsuneo Watanabe, a senior research fellow at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation in Tokyo. "It doesn't go as far as North Korea or China, but everyone's very cautious. The government doesn't choose people who will express different opinions."
Omi has said the greatest danger lay not within the athletes' bubble, but among the fans who would travel to Tokyo, creating more opportunities for the virus to spread. Organizers announced in March that overseas spectators wouldn't be allowed.
The government is backing a 10,000-person limit on public events, which could be applied to the Olympics. A decision on spectators was expected later this month, government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said Wednesday.
Domestic media have reported that some spectators are likely to be allowed at venues, although the decision may not be made public until after the state of emergency in Tokyo ends.
Organizers for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics plan to stop selling tickets to the events, Kyodo News reported Thursday, citing an unnamed official with knowledge of the move.
In a survey by public broadcaster NHK published this week, 29% of respondents said the Olympics should be held without spectators and 31% said it should be canceled. About 32% said it should be held with limited numbers of spectators.
Suga has repeatedly said the Olympics can be held safely, despite waves of virus infections and a vaccine rollout that lags other wealthy nations. He faces a party leadership vote in September and if there are major problems with the Olympics under his watch, he could join a long list of short-serving Japanese prime ministers.
A rift with the administration is an unfamiliar situation for Omi, previously more likely to be criticized for tailoring his opinions to suit the government. In an article on his alma mater's website he says he never felt like taking part in the left-wing student demonstrations raging in Tokyo when he entered the elite Keio University in the 1960s.
Dropping out of a law course in favor of a medical degree at the then newly formed Jichi Medical University, Omi went on to earn a doctorate on the Hepatitis B virus, and eventually landed the job of World Health Organization director for the Western Pacific. A fluent English-speaker, he was so plugged into the political system that he was in 2006 nominated by the Japanese government to be WHO director-general.
The pandemic may be prompting him to set aside his diplomatic skills.
"If they hold it, I want the Olympic and Paralympic Organizing Committee to reduce it in scale as far as possible, and strengthen the management system as much as they can," Omi told lawmakers June 2.
Published : June 17, 2021
By : Syndication Washington Post, Bloomberg · Isabel Reynolds
