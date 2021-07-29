Highlights of Tokyo 2020: They are the champions

Julio Ruben Mayora Pernia of Venezuela somersaults during the men's 73kg weightlifting event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 28, 2021.

Members of Estonia celebrate after the fencing women's epee team final between Estonia and South Korea at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on July 27, 2021.

David Valero Serrano of Spain celebrates after crossing the finish line during the men's cycling monutain cross-country race in Shizuoka, Japan, July 26, 2021.

Players of Japan celebrate after the softball final between Japan and the United States at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2021.

Players of ROC celebrate after the artistic gymnastics men's team final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2021.

Sanne Van Dijke of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the women's -70kg bronze medal match of judo against Giovanna Scoccimarro of Germany at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 28, 2021.