Highlights of Tokyo 2020: They are the champions

Cheers for all the athletes who have made all the way to the Games. They are the champions of their life.
Here are some shining moments of the athletes.
Julio Ruben Mayora Pernia of Venezuela somersaults during the men's 73kg weightlifting event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 28, 2021.
Members of Estonia celebrate after the fencing women's epee team final between Estonia and South Korea at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on July 27, 2021.
David Valero Serrano of Spain celebrates after crossing the finish line during the men's cycling monutain cross-country race in Shizuoka, Japan, July 26, 2021.
Players of Japan celebrate after the softball final between Japan and the United States at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2021.
Players of ROC celebrate after the artistic gymnastics men's team final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2021.
Sanne Van Dijke of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the women's -70kg bronze medal match of judo against Giovanna Scoccimarro of Germany at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 28, 2021.
Chen Lijun of China reacts during the men's 67kg weightlifting event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2021.
Adam Peaty of Great Britain celebrates after winning the men's 100m breaststroke final of swimming at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2021.
Glorgia Bordignon of Italy reacts during the weightlifting women's 64kg group A match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2021.
Tamas Decsi of Hungary celebrates during the fencing men's sabre team semifinal between Hungary and Italy at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Chiba, Japan, on July 28, 2021.
Saleh Elsharabaty of Jordan celebrates after winning the men's 80kg semifinal taekwondo match between Saleh Elsharabaty of Jordan and Nikita Rafalovich of Uzbekistan at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2021.
Flora Duffy of Bermuda sheds tears after winning Tokyo 2020 women's individual final of triathlon in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2021.
Published : July 29, 2021
By : xinhua
Published : July 29, 2021
Published : July 26, 2021
Published : July 29, 2021
Published : July 29, 2021
Published : July 29, 2021
Published : July 29, 2021