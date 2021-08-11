Analysis: Whats behind Italys record Olympic medal haul from Tokyo?

The total was also a dozen more than the country earned at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and four more than the previous national record set at the 1960 Rome Games. Based on total medals, Italy was seventh in the final ranking.

But there's no clear-cut theory on why the country's athletes did so well.

According to Giovanni Malago, president of the Italian Olympic Committee, smart investments and organization are behind the wave of Olympic victories.

"Over the last several years, when we make a commitment we see it through to the end," Malago told local newspaper Corriere della Sera. "We have made major efforts to organize sporting events around the country and we have given visibility to companies that have trusted us, and now, today the credibility of Italian sports is at the highest level."

Il Fatto Quotidiano, another leading newspaper, speculated that the successes come from a changing focus on athletes, noting that the country earned no medals at all in fencing, shooting, and the team sports - usually Italian strongholds - but instead took in record hauls in swimming and track and field. The newspaper noted that Italy's 40 medals came from 19 different sports, more than the medals in 17 sports, the previous record for Italy, from Athens in 2004.

"This is a tangible sign of how sport in Italy is headed in a new direction," the newspaper said.

The point is well taken: Italy's victory in the men's 100 meters came from the country's first-ever appearance in that Olympic final. The men's 4x100-meter relay gold was the first for the country. High-jumper Gianmarco Tamberi, who tied for first in the event with Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim, was the first Italian to ever earn a medal in his event. Italy also won both 20-kilometer race walks, with Antonella Palmisano winning the women's title and Massimo Stano taking the men's crown.