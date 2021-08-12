Thursday, August 12, 2021

life

Ugandas Tokyo Olympic medal winners receive heroic welcome home

Ugandas medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics received a heros welcome home on Tuesday.

Uganda's Olympic medallists team acknowledge greetings from crowds in Kampala, Uganda

Peruth Chemutai (L), who won gold in the women's 10,000m final at Tokyo Olympics, and Jacob Kiplimo who took bronze in the men's 10,000m final, leave Entebbe International Airport, Uganda, Aug. 10, 2021.

Joshua Cheptegei (R), who won gold in the men's 5,000m final and silver in the men's 10,000m at Tokyo Olympics, acknowledges greetings from crowds in Kampala, Uganda, Aug. 10, 2021.

Joshua Cheptegei (L), who won gold in the men's 5,000m final and silver in the men's 10,000m at Tokyo Olympics, leaves Entebbe International Airport, Uganda, Aug. 10, 2021.

Published : August 12, 2021

By : xinhua

Nation Thailnad
