Ugandas Tokyo Olympic medal winners receive heroic welcome home

Peruth Chemutai (L), who won gold in the women's 10,000m final at Tokyo Olympics, and Jacob Kiplimo who took bronze in the men's 10,000m final, leave Entebbe International Airport, Uganda, Aug. 10, 2021.

Joshua Cheptegei (R), who won gold in the men's 5,000m final and silver in the men's 10,000m at Tokyo Olympics, acknowledges greetings from crowds in Kampala, Uganda, Aug. 10, 2021.

Joshua Cheptegei (L), who won gold in the men's 5,000m final and silver in the men's 10,000m at Tokyo Olympics, leaves Entebbe International Airport, Uganda, Aug. 10, 2021.