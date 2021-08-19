Panipak and Coach Choi attend to film ‘Online Taekwondo Class’ for Thai people

It starts from 31st August to 5th October by KCC Thailand’s SNS(Facebook @koreanculturalcenterTH, Youtube @ThaiKCC, Instagram @kccthailand), every Tuesday at 7pm.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea and KCC Thailand have constantly supported the development of Taekwondo in Thailand, by organizing classes, exhibitions, events, and sponsorship Taekwondo goods and competitions. Before Covid-19 pandemic, total 24,991 students in 2019 and 13,752 students in 2020 joined to learn Taekwondo by KCC Thailand.

Mr. Cho, Jae-il, the director of KCC Thailand said, “We hope the friendship and cultural exchange between Korea and Thailand will be more strengthen by the gold medal in Taekwondo and our Online Taekwondo Class this year”.



