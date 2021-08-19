Panipak and Coach Choi attend to film ‘Online Taekwondo Class’ for Thai people

On 19th August, H.E. Mr. LEE Wook-Heon, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, met Thailand’s ‘Olympic Hero' Panipak Wongpattanakit and National Taekwondo team Coach Choi Young-Seok, and presented bunch of flowers and various gifts including Hanbok(Korean traditional clothes). On this ceremony, H.E. Mr. Lee congratulated Panipak’s first Gold medal in Thailand’s Taekwondo history, and delivered gifts to both ‘hero’. By this gold medal that Panipak gained at Women’s Taekwondo in the 49kg category, Taekwondo has been in the ’three sports’, which reached the gold medal in the Olympic with Boxing and Weightlifting, and contributed to the increasing popularity of Taekwondo in Thailand.
After the ceremony, the Korean Cultural Center in Thailand film the demonstration for the ‘Online Taekwondo Class’ with Panipak, Coach Choi and other participants (Coach Chanatip Sonkham, Men’s 58kg Player Ramnarong Sawekwiharee, Youth Player Thanakrit Yodrak). KCC Thailand’s ‘Online Taekwondo Class’ is the Taekwondo introduction videos for Thai people who interested in learning Taekwondo by this opportunity, and it includes ‘Basic Taekwondo movement’, ’Taekwon-toning exercises’, ’Taekwon Dance’, etc.
It starts from 31st August to 5th October by KCC Thailand’s SNS(Facebook @koreanculturalcenterTH, Youtube @ThaiKCC, Instagram @kccthailand), every Tuesday at 7pm.
The Embassy of the Republic of Korea and KCC Thailand have constantly supported the development of Taekwondo in Thailand, by organizing classes, exhibitions, events, and sponsorship Taekwondo goods and competitions. Before Covid-19 pandemic, total 24,991 students in 2019 and 13,752 students in 2020 joined to learn Taekwondo by KCC Thailand.
Mr. Cho, Jae-il, the director of KCC Thailand said, “We hope the friendship and cultural exchange between Korea and Thailand will be more strengthen by the gold medal in Taekwondo and our Online Taekwondo Class this year”.
Published : August 19, 2021
By : The Nation
