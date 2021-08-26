Locally made Covid-19 test kit ready for FDA approval

The Thai Khu Fah Facebook page announced on Thursday that the new Covid-19 test kits developed by the National Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology will be used in research institutes to determine the level of immunity before and after vaccination.



The kit indicates the level of antibodies available against Covid-19 and requires a reading machine that is available in laboratories and general hospitals.



“Conducting immunity tests at the population level is key to effective vaccine management, frontline personnel management and to determine what measures should be implemented for public health,” the post read.