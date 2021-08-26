229 deaths, 18,501 new cases as Thailand moves up in global Covid-19 rankings

Meanwhile, 20,606 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid stands at 1,120,869, of whom 923,621 have recovered, 186,934 are still in hospitals and 10,314 have died.

Separately, another 438,457 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 191,248 their second shot, and 8,216 their third shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 28,835,580.

According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Thursday, confirmed cases globally had risen to 214.76 million, 192.10 million of whom have recovered, 18.18 million are active cases (113,122 in severe condition) and 4.48 million have died (up by 11,174).