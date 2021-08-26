Thursday, August 26, 2021

in-focus

229 deaths, 18,501 new cases as Thailand moves up in global Covid-19 rankings

Thailand logged 18,501 new cases with 229 deaths over 24 hours on Thursday. Of the new infections, 139 were found in prisons.

Meanwhile, 20,606 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid stands at 1,120,869, of whom 923,621 have recovered, 186,934 are still in hospitals and 10,314 have died.

Separately, another 438,457 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 191,248 their second shot, and 8,216 their third shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 28,835,580.

According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Thursday, confirmed cases globally had risen to 214.76 million, 192.10 million of whom have recovered, 18.18 million are active cases (113,122 in severe condition) and 4.48 million have died (up by 11,174).

Thailand ranks 31st on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 39.16 million, followed by India with 32.56 million, Brazil with 20.65 million, Russia with 6.80 million and France with 6.67 million.

Published : August 26, 2021

