Indonesian football lovers hesitant to kick again despite relaxation of pandemic restrictions

Yet, even as the restrictions have been lowered from Level 4 to Level 3 in Jakarta, meaning limited sports activities are now allowed, Budiman remains hesitant to resume playing.

"I really miss football, but I think it's still too early to participate in outdoor sports," Budiman told Xinhua.

The Indonesian government announced to extend PPKM in Java and Bali for another week to Sept. 6 during a virtual press conference in Jakarta on Monday. President Joko Widodo said that there are now 25 municipalities in Java and Bali which are still implementing Level 4 restrictions, compared to last week's 51.

Under the latest Level 3 rules, sports facilities in open spaces are allowed to reopen with 50 percent capacity and masks are required to be worn at all times, except for sports such as swimming.

Budiman has been conducting shooting drills and footwork practice with one or two of his friends in his backyard, where he owns a goalpost.

They used to play on football pitches located in South Jakarta. According to Budiman, the pitches are now open and available to rent again.

