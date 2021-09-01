Stamp Fairtex on Alyona Rassohyna Rematch: I’ll try to knock her out fast

Stamp has done quite well so far in her time in the Circle. The former atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai queen has five wins so far in MMA, with only one defeat. Four of those five victories have ended inside the distance.



Against Rassohyna, Stamp admits she needs to be cautious of her opponent’s high level ground game so as not to make the same mistake in the first fight. Instead, Stamp plans to return to her roots and use her strengths to her advantage.



“The armbar is still her biggest threat, but I believe she’s coming into this fight more improved all around. I can’t underestimate her,” Stamp said.



“There’s no doubt the ground game will be the most difficult aspect of this fight. But I’ll focus on striking because this is my strength, especially my elbow and knee strikes. Whether I win this fight by decision or by knockout, I have to win. I’m determined to.”



ONE: EMPOWER is ONE Championship’s historic, all-female fight card featuring only women -- the first for a major global martial arts organization.



In the main event, reigning ONE Women’s Strawweight World Champion “The Panda” Xiong Jing Nan defends her World Title against #2-ranked strawweight contender, Michelle Nicolini.