Sitthichai Stuns Tawanchai To Win Close Split Decision In Main Event At ONE: BATTLEGROUND III

Sitthichai stayed true to his word and put Tawanchai on the defensive as he inched forward behind powerful boxing combinations. Tawanchai countered with a steady stream of left kicks to the body to try and slow Sitthichai’s movement, but the veteran kept pressuring his younger opponent. Action intensified in the third round, as the two fighters exchanged their heaviest blows at the center of the Circle. In the end, Sitthichai did just enough to edge out Tawanchai by split decision.

In the co-main event, former ONE World Champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke turned in a masterful performance, overcoming a furious start from ONE Championship debutant Banma Duoji to earn a TKO victory. Dejdamrong faced a significant size disadvantage, as Banma used his height and reach to keep the smaller man at bay in the first round. Applying forward pressure, Dejdamrong found his range in the second round. The Thai veteran connected with flush right elbows to drop Banma and then finished him off with a knee strike to the head.



Chinese star Xie Wei authored a thrilling finish of highly regarded South Korean veteran Dae Hwan Kim to score his third straight knockout victory. Xie was sharp and powerful throughout the duration of the bout, as he kept Kim on the back foot with accurate and powerful striking. A devastating left hook to the body in the third round sent Kim crashing to the canvas, ending matters abruptly. Xie has now knocked out eight of his last nine opponents.