Sitthichai Stuns Tawanchai To Win Close Split Decision In Main Event At ONE: BATTLEGROUND III

In the main event, kickboxing legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong returned to Muay Thai and faced rising superstar Tawanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym. Their matchup produced a scintillating display of fistic fireworks across three thrilling rounds of action.
Sitthichai stayed true to his word and put Tawanchai on the defensive as he inched forward behind powerful boxing combinations. Tawanchai countered with a steady stream of left kicks to the body to try and slow Sitthichai’s movement, but the veteran kept pressuring his younger opponent. Action intensified in the third round, as the two fighters exchanged their heaviest blows at the center of the Circle. In the end, Sitthichai did just enough to edge out Tawanchai by split decision.
In the co-main event, former ONE World Champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke turned in a masterful performance, overcoming a furious start from ONE Championship debutant Banma Duoji to earn a TKO victory. Dejdamrong faced a significant size disadvantage, as Banma used his height and reach to keep the smaller man at bay in the first round. Applying forward pressure, Dejdamrong found his range in the second round. The Thai veteran connected with flush right elbows to drop Banma and then finished him off with a knee strike to the head.
Chinese star Xie Wei authored a thrilling finish of highly regarded South Korean veteran Dae Hwan Kim to score his third straight knockout victory. Xie was sharp and powerful throughout the duration of the bout, as he kept Kim on the back foot with accurate and powerful striking. A devastating left hook to the body in the third round sent Kim crashing to the canvas, ending matters abruptly. Xie has now knocked out eight of his last nine opponents.
In a highly anticipated women’s atomweight contest, Team Lakay’s Jenelyn Olsim overcame a spirited effort from Vietnamese-American talent Bi Nguyen to win a unanimous decision. It was a close striking battle through the duration of the bout, but Olsim pulled away slightly on the scorecards with her superior grappling and near-submissions.
South Korean veteran Song Min Jong banked on his experience to deal the previously unbeaten Tial Thang the first loss of his professional career. Song put together a well-rounded performance, utilizing his taekwondo style to stifle Tial Thang on the feet and dominating the Myanmar fighter in the grappling department to earn the unanimous decision on the scorecards.
Purev Otgonjargal kicked off ONE: BATTLEGROUND III with an exciting knockout victory, stopping Ben Royle just 49 seconds into the first round. After connecting with a perfectly timed right hand that dropped Royle, the Mongolian followed up with ground-and-pound to seal the deal.
Official Results for ONE: BATTLEGROUND III
Muay Thai - Featherweight: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong def. Tawanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym via Split Decision
Mixed Martial Arts - Catchweight (57.7 KG): Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke def. Banma Duoji via TKO at 3:31 of Round 2
Mixed Martial Arts - Flyweight: Xie Wei def. Dae Hwan Kim via TKO at 1:46 of Round 3
Mixed Martial Arts - Atomweight: Jenelyn Olsim def. Bi Nguyen via Unanimous Decision
Mixed Martial Arts - Bantamweight: Song Min Jong def. Tial Thang via Unanimous Decision
Mixed Martial Arts - Bantamweight: Purev Otgonjargal def. Ben Royle via KO at 0:49 of Round 1
Published : August 28, 2021
