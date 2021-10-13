Superbon Dreams of Superfight With Irish Superstar Conor McGregor: I can beat him down very easily

Needless to say, there's a lot on the line for the Thai bet.
However, reacting to the recent announcement of a 'special mixed rules' showdown between multiple-time flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson and Superbon's Thai countryman Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the 31-year-old can't help but look a little past the Petrosyan fight and dream of his own 'special rules' matchup.
"It's very difficult to answer this question because I have never tried MMA yet but if you ask me I would say, probably, Conor McGregor because I think I can beat him down very easily," Superbon said.
A showdown between Superbon and McGregor would no doubt be fireworks, with the former's Muay Thai striking style, and the latter's flashy taekwondo and western boxing mashup. Superbon is intrigued by ONE Championship's hybrid rules setup to say the least.
"It's quite a new thing for me because I never saw this kind of mixed rule before," Superbon said.
"Rodtang is good in Muay Thai while DJ is quite great in MMA. They got the things that they needed to do. If I have a chance like that I would also be interested in it but I don't know when but I would love to do that."
Dream as he may, however, Superbon has a tremendous test that lies before him, perhaps the toughest test of his career. Petrosyan is not a man to be underestimated, and looked over. Many regard him as the "Michael Jordan of kickboxing," for his incredible skills in the sport.
Moreover, they call Petrosyan "The Doctor" because of his technical precision. It would be wise for Superbon to take his foe seriously. Nevertheless, Superbon remains unfazed, and even says he isn't at all too worried about Petrosyan's reputation.
"For me, I would say he is a fighter. He does what he needs to do. I do respect him, I do respect what people want him to be. If they want him to be a legend, let's call him a legend," Superbon said.
"But for me, he is an athlete and it doesn't mean he doesn't have any weaknesses. I still see his weakness and I just want to try and win over that. And to just know who is the best in this fight."
Also at ONE: First Strike is the commencement of the 2021 ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix, where eight of the world's best featherweight kickboxers do battle for the right to challenge for the throne.
