Sitthichai Eager to Prove He is the Best Fighter in the World

“I still can see his weaknesses. His attacks may be quick, but not powerful, and he has a glass chin, too,” Sitthichai said.

“Moreover, I am a southpaw. This can be my advantage over him because he has never fought with a southpaw fighter before. He probably wouldn’t be able to handle a southpaw.

“As for my game plan to handle Tayfun’s boxing, I wouldn’t have to fight him straight, but I’d wait for him to follow up and seize the opportunity to attack faster than him.”

A victory for Sitthichai will see him push through to the quarterfinal round. From there, only two victories are needed to capture the ultimate prize -- the prestigious Grand Prix title, and the opportunity to challenge for the featherweight kickboxing throne sometime next year.

More importantly, Sitthichai wants to prove to fans that he’s still a force to be reckoned with, and that he’s the best in the world at his craft.

“This comeback is a big opportunity to prove myself. I want to perform well and win this time. I want to prove to my fans that I’m the same old Sitthichai – the Sitthichai who is known as the best fighter in the world. And in this fight, I will prove that I am truly the best fighter in the world,” Sitthichai said.

“As for the next goal in ONE Championship, I will continue to maintain my performance and give it my best in every fight whether I win or lose. I will do my best.”

