Superbon Confident of Beating Giorgio Petrosyan: I have no weaknesses

Conversely, Superbon doesn't believe he has many flaws, and that he has the upper hand against his esteemed opponent.

"I think I have no weaknesses. My strength is that I am a well-rounded fighter. Also, with my Muay Thai background, I can adapt my versatile Muay Thai skills to kickboxing. And, I've been through more experiences than him," Superbon said.

"He is likely to press forward to attack me, using his long-range weapons like kicks and straight punches. He will definitely avoid clinching with me."

Petrosyan is hands down the favorite to win the inaugural title. He's already won the 2019 ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix after joining ONE Championship.

But Superbon is confident he can beat "The Doctor" and won't back down from a fight.

"I will consistently press forward and keep striking to get a clean hit. If we have a chance to trade blows, I will not hesitate to do so. This fight will be a great test of our wits and tactics," Superbon said.

"It's hard to predict how the game will turn out, and it's hard to knock him out because he is a high-level fighter. Also, we both will do everything to hide our flaws so we don't get knocked out. I think each of us will likely outscore the other round by round and end up with a decision."

ONE Championship returns on Friday, October 15 with ONE: First Strike. Apart from the main event, the quarterfinal round of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix also kicks off with eight of the best kickboxers in the world.