Superbon Confident of Beating Giorgio Petrosyan: I have no weaknesses

The stakes are incredibly high when Superbon meets legendary Giorgio "The Doctor" Petrosyan in the Circle at ONE: First Strike, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, October 15.
Superbon says he's more than ready to face Petrosyan, after analyzing the Italian-Armenian's most recent performances.
"After I studied Petrosyan's previous fights, I found that he couldn't take knees so well. For his strength, he has deadly punches and fast strikes. His danger lies in his striking techniques. He can land punches, and he kicks with incredible power and precision. He is a very strong fighter," Superbon told ONE Championship.
"However, I will counteract him by making a move first and attacking him whenever I see a chance."
Conversely, Superbon doesn't believe he has many flaws, and that he has the upper hand against his esteemed opponent.
"I think I have no weaknesses. My strength is that I am a well-rounded fighter. Also, with my Muay Thai background, I can adapt my versatile Muay Thai skills to kickboxing. And, I've been through more experiences than him," Superbon said.
"He is likely to press forward to attack me, using his long-range weapons like kicks and straight punches. He will definitely avoid clinching with me."
Petrosyan is hands down the favorite to win the inaugural title. He's already won the 2019 ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix after joining ONE Championship.
But Superbon is confident he can beat "The Doctor" and won't back down from a fight.
"I will consistently press forward and keep striking to get a clean hit. If we have a chance to trade blows, I will not hesitate to do so. This fight will be a great test of our wits and tactics," Superbon said.
"It's hard to predict how the game will turn out, and it's hard to knock him out because he is a high-level fighter. Also, we both will do everything to hide our flaws so we don't get knocked out. I think each of us will likely outscore the other round by round and end up with a decision."
ONE Championship returns on Friday, October 15 with ONE: First Strike. Apart from the main event, the quarterfinal round of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix also kicks off with eight of the best kickboxers in the world.
Published : October 07, 2021
By : THE NATION
