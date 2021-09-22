Capitan Confident His First Title Defense Against Mehdi Zatout Ends With a KO

Because of this, Capitan will not underestimate and is expecting a close fight.

"Mehdi may not be in the top five rankings in the bantamweight division, but he has shown around the world what his greatest strengths are," he said.

"He is a very experienced fighter who has great punches, accurate striking, and a great level of concentration. I know it's going to be a tough fight."

A win against "Diamond Heart" would be the perfect way to end his 2021, setting up a fresh challenge next year -- perhaps a battle against Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion.

But Capitan maintains he is laser focused on the task at hand, and not looking past his next opponent.

"I have no plans to challenge Nong-O as of yet. Right now, the only thing in my mind is my next fight and how I can continue defending my Bantamweight World Championship Belt in the future. The Muay Thai Championship belt is something that will take time. I'll need to prepare myself properly, defeat fighters like Tawanchai, Rodlek, and Saemapetch before I can take on Nong-O," Capitan said.

"It feels great to be back in action again, and I want to defend this belt for all my fans around the world. I just want to go on to the stage and put on a show!"

