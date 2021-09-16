Capitan Petchyindee Academy to Mehdi Zatout: I don’t think he’s that dangerous

That being said, the 28-year-old titlist knows what to expect with Zatout when he meets him in the Circle.



“His strength is experience. I have to read his movements carefully and watch out for his punches, too. He has powerful and sharp punches. If I’m not careful enough, I might get knocked out,” Capitan said.



“But he also has a weakness. As for what I learned from his past fights, I noticed that he runs out of gas quickly. He always struggled at the end of the fight. He couldn’t fight for long. Maybe it’s because of his age. So, I’ll make good use of this point. I’m younger than him, so I can use my youth and strength to beat him.”





Now the king of kickboxing in the 65.8-kilogram division, Capitan knows he’s at the top of the food chain in a shark tank of competitors. Everyone he goes up against will be after his belt, and so the Thai warrior made sure he continues to upgrade his skills where necessary.



He plans to showcase his many improvements beginning with the Zatout bout.



“I don’t think he’s that dangerous, but I won’t underestimate his experiences. To fight with him, I should need more brain than brawn. I need to focus more on his game plan and counter wisely in order not to fall into his game,” Capitan said.



“I’ve undergone a special training program to improve my kicking force. We do the training to increase the muscles of both legs, which makes my kicks more functional and powerful. And we have special equipment that can measure my kicking speed and power. Now, I see that my leg muscles are stronger, and I can kick much harder.”



Any potential challengers, watch out.





ONE: REVOLUTION broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, 24 September.



In the main event, reigning ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian “The Warrior” Lee defends his world title against #3-ranked lightweight contender Ok Rae Yoon.