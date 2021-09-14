Lito Adiwang to Hiroba Minowa: You Cant Escape From Me

In their controversial strawweight contest, Adiwang, then ranked fifth in the division, caught Hiroba in a deep submission attempt early in the first round. The Japanese fighter appeared to have tapped, but the referee missed the call and the fight continued. Hiroba battled back in the final two rounds, enough to earn the split nod.



Following the bout, there was tremendous clamor for a rematch to settle the score. However, it appeared Hiroba was fully intent to move on from the Adiwang saga.



The Filipino fighter says not so fast.



“I’ll climb my way back through the rankings and keep on winning. He can avoid me now, but once I’m in range, he will have nowhere to go. He can’t run forever,” Adiwang said.



“I will claw my way back to the top five, and he will have nowhere to run. He can’t escape from me.”



But before Adiwang can even think of a Hiroba rematch, he has to get past Hexigetu, who poses a legitimate threat. The Filipino strawweight is confident he will pass his next test with flying colors.



“I’ve had enough preparation for this fight. I’m in great physical condition. I feel strong and ready. This is going to be one of my best performances yet. I can’t wait to step inside the Circle and do what I love to do,” Adiwang said.



“[Hexigetu] has my respect. I don’t think this is a step down for me. I respect every athlete I step into the cage with, whether you’re ranked or not. I know [he] will do everything in his power to beat me. I’ll be doing the same. In my mind, whoever finishes the fight first, wins. That’s my mindset. Let’s see what kind of mindset he comes into this fight with.”



ONE: REVOLUTION happens live on Friday, September 24 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and features three world title bouts.



Also on the card, Adiwang’s Team Lakay teammate, reigning ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua “The Passion” Pacio is set to defend his belt against former titleholder Yosuke Saruta in a highly anticipated trilogy match.