ONE Championship Announces ONE: FIRST STRIKE for 15 October

In the main event, living legend and #1-ranked ONE featherweight kickboxer Giorgio Petrosyan faces #2-ranked Superbon for the inaugural ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship. In the co-main event, Muay Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon continues his quest for striking supremacy when he takes on Daniel Puertas in a flyweight kickboxing bout.

Also featured on the card is the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix — the most stacked eight-man kickboxing tournament in history — to determine the new #1 contender for the World Title.

In the quarterfinal round, Marat Grigorian of Armenia faces Andy Souwer of the Netherlands, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong of Thailand battles Tayfun Ozcan of Turkey, Samy Sana of France and Algeria faces Chingiz Allazov of Azerbaijan, and Enriko Kehl of Germany locks horns with Davit Kiria of Georgia.

Related Stories