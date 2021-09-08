Monday, September 13, 2021

life

ONE Championship Announces ONE: FIRST STRIKE for 15 October

Giorgio Petrosyan Battles Superbon for Inaugural ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title

 ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Begins with Quarterfinal Round

Singapore: ONE Championship™ (ONE) today announced the full card for ONE: FIRST STRIKE, which broadcasts live across the world on Friday, 15 October. The event features the first all-kickboxing main card in promotional history.

In the main event, living legend and #1-ranked ONE featherweight kickboxer Giorgio Petrosyan faces #2-ranked Superbon for the inaugural ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship. In the co-main event, Muay Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon continues his quest for striking supremacy when he takes on Daniel Puertas in a flyweight kickboxing bout.

Also featured on the card is the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix — the most stacked eight-man kickboxing tournament in history — to determine the new #1 contender for the World Title.

In the quarterfinal round, Marat Grigorian of Armenia faces Andy Souwer of the Netherlands, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong of Thailand battles Tayfun Ozcan of Turkey, Samy Sana of France and Algeria faces Chingiz Allazov of Azerbaijan, and Enriko Kehl of Germany locks horns with Davit Kiria of Georgia.

FIRST STRIKE lead card is headlined by an explosive affair between Muay Thai superstars Saemapetch Fairtex and Tawanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym.

ONE: FIRST STRIKE 
Friday, 15 October


MAIN CARD
ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship 
Giorgio Petrosyan vs. Superbon 
Featherweight: 65.9 KG–70.3 KG

Kickboxing 
Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Daniel Puertas 
Flyweight: 56.8 KG–61.2 KG

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix 
Marat Grigorian vs. Andy Souwer 
Featherweight: 65.9 KG–70.3 KG

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix 
Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Tayfun Ozcan 
Featherweight: 65.9 KG–70.3 KG

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix 
Samy Sana vs. Chingiz Allazov 
Featherweight: 65.9 KG–70.3 KG

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix 
Enriko Kehl vs. Davit Kiria 
Featherweight: 65.9 KG–70.3 KG

LEAD CARD

Muay Thai 
Saemapetch Fairtex vs. Tawanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym 
Bantamweight: 61.3 KG–65.8 KG

Kickboxing 
Rade Opacic vs. Patrick Schmid 
Heavyweight: 102.2 KG–120.2 KG

Kickboxing 
Zhang Chunyu vs. Dovydas Rimkus 
Featherweight: 65.9 KG–70.3 KG

Kickboxing 
Smokin’ Jo Nattawut vs. Yurik Davtyan 
Featherweight: 65.9 KG–70.3 KG

Published : September 08, 2021

Nation Thailnad
