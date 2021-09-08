ONE Championship Announces ONE: FIRST STRIKE for 15 October

View
ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Begins with Quarterfinal Round
Singapore: ONE Championship™ (ONE) today announced the full card for ONE: FIRST STRIKE, which broadcasts live across the world on Friday, 15 October. The event features the first all-kickboxing main card in promotional history.
In the main event, living legend and #1-ranked ONE featherweight kickboxer Giorgio Petrosyan faces #2-ranked Superbon for the inaugural ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship. In the co-main event, Muay Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon continues his quest for striking supremacy when he takes on Daniel Puertas in a flyweight kickboxing bout.
Also featured on the card is the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix — the most stacked eight-man kickboxing tournament in history — to determine the new #1 contender for the World Title.
In the quarterfinal round, Marat Grigorian of Armenia faces Andy Souwer of the Netherlands, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong of Thailand battles Tayfun Ozcan of Turkey, Samy Sana of France and Algeria faces Chingiz Allazov of Azerbaijan, and Enriko Kehl of Germany locks horns with Davit Kiria of Georgia.
The ONE: FIRST STRIKE lead card is headlined by an explosive affair between Muay Thai superstars Saemapetch Fairtex and Tawanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym.
ONE: FIRST STRIKE
Friday, 15 October
MAIN CARD
ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship
Giorgio Petrosyan vs. Superbon
Featherweight: 65.9 KG–70.3 KG
Kickboxing
Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Daniel Puertas
Flyweight: 56.8 KG–61.2 KG
ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix
Marat Grigorian vs. Andy Souwer
Featherweight: 65.9 KG–70.3 KG
ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix
Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Tayfun Ozcan
Featherweight: 65.9 KG–70.3 KG
ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix
Samy Sana vs. Chingiz Allazov
Featherweight: 65.9 KG–70.3 KG
ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix
Enriko Kehl vs. Davit Kiria
Featherweight: 65.9 KG–70.3 KG
LEAD CARD
Muay Thai
Saemapetch Fairtex vs. Tawanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym
Bantamweight: 61.3 KG–65.8 KG
Kickboxing
Rade Opacic vs. Patrick Schmid
Heavyweight: 102.2 KG–120.2 KG
Kickboxing
Zhang Chunyu vs. Dovydas Rimkus
Featherweight: 65.9 KG–70.3 KG
Kickboxing
Smokin’ Jo Nattawut vs. Yurik Davtyan
Featherweight: 65.9 KG–70.3 KG
