Monday, September 20, 2021

life

Petchdam Petchyindee Academy to Taiki Naito: ‘I don’t think his punches and kicks are as good as mine’

Former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Petchdam Petchyindee Academy is fired up ahead of his battle against Taiki Naito.

On Friday, 24 September, the two world-class strikers will slug it out in a flyweight Muay Thai bout at ONE: REVOLUTION, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
 
Petchdam was last seen in the Circle suffering a loss to longtime rival Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon in July of 2020.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for “The Baby Shark,” but instead of looking at it from a negative perspective, he thoroughly believes he has improved on his shortcomings. He wants to become a world champion again.
 
“I believe I needed more preparation and improvements, especially in the defensive part of my game,” the 23-year-old martial artist shared.
 
“I’ve learned a lot from that loss to Rodtang, and now I’m prepared to challenge for that belt once again after this fight. Competing in a World Title bout is still my goal.”

Against Naito, Petchdam faces a rough and tough Japanese foe. He’s already sized up Naito and identified his strengths and weaknesses.
 
“He has got a great speed, and that causes a lot of trouble for his opponents, and his strength when he competes in a kickboxing style is clear for all to see,” the Petchyindee Academy representative said.
 
“But If I were to look at his skills from a Muay Thai perspective, I don’t think his punches and kicks are as good as mine.”
 
Petchdam is no stranger to dominating opponents in the Circle, having sent three of his opponents to the canvas since his promotional debut in 2018. He plans to do the same to Naito and work his way back up to a title shot.
 
“I’m going to win either by knockout or decision, it depends on the situation,” he stated.
 
“My aim is to fight for the flyweight Muay Thai World Title one day, and hopefully have that title around my waist."
 
ONE: REVOLUTION broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, 24 September.

Published : September 20, 2021

Nation Thailnad
