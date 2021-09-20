Petchdam Petchyindee Academy to Taiki Naito: ‘I don’t think his punches and kicks are as good as mine’

Against Naito, Petchdam faces a rough and tough Japanese foe. He’s already sized up Naito and identified his strengths and weaknesses.



“He has got a great speed, and that causes a lot of trouble for his opponents, and his strength when he competes in a kickboxing style is clear for all to see,” the Petchyindee Academy representative said.



“But If I were to look at his skills from a Muay Thai perspective, I don’t think his punches and kicks are as good as mine.”



Petchdam is no stranger to dominating opponents in the Circle, having sent three of his opponents to the canvas since his promotional debut in 2018. He plans to do the same to Naito and work his way back up to a title shot.



“I’m going to win either by knockout or decision, it depends on the situation,” he stated.



“My aim is to fight for the flyweight Muay Thai World Title one day, and hopefully have that title around my waist."



