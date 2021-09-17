ONE Championship Anniversary Show ONE X to Feature MMA-Muay Thai Hybrid Fight

Rodtang, on the other hand, is the reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion and widely considered one of the most dangerous pure strikers in martial arts.



This bout will consist of four, three-minute rounds. Rounds one and three will be contested under the ONE Super Series Muay Thai Rule Set, while rounds two and four will be contested under the Global Mixed Martial Arts Rule Set.



In addition, Sityodtong also announced two world title contests.





ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes returns to action to defend his world title against #1-ranked bantamweight contender John “Hands of Stone” Lineker, and newly crowned ONE Featherweight World Champion Thanh Le is back to meet #3-ranked featherweight contender, BJJ world champion Garry “The Lion Killer” Tonon.



The organization will announce additional bouts in the weeks to come.



In the meantime, ONE Championship returns on Friday, 24 September with ONE: REVOLUTION, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.



In the main event, reigning ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian Lee defends his title against #3-ranked lightweight Ok Rae Yoon. In the co-main event, ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Capitan puts his belt on the line against Mehdi Zatout.



Also on the card is the professional MMA debut of BJJ World Champion Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida.