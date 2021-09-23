Chatri Sityodtong Clears Air on Vitor Belfort Situation

"There was just a mismatch in terms of what he wanted and what we wanted, and we tried. Both sides tried really hard. He offered a lot of different opponents. We offered a lot of different opponents and we just never came together," Sityodtong said.

"It was like 'Chatri, I want to go,' you know I don't want to stop you. But I left the door open. I said, 'look, Vitor, if you want to work with us again, no problem.' I personally have a very strong relationship with Vitor."

Sityodtong wished Belfort well and even threw out some names he would love to see "The Phenom" face.

"Vitor has a vision which is panning out, which is phenomenal. Hopefully, he fights Anderson Silva or he fights [Mike] Tyson or whoever's next," Sityodtong said.

